Nag-flop nga ba? Alden puring-puri ng producer sa Tate

May mga bulung-bulungan na kesyo hindi raw naging successful ang concert ni Alden sa Amerika kamakailan? Hindi nga raw napuno ng mga tao ang venue.

Kasama rin si Sue Ramirez sa concert na `yon.

Pero, ayon sa isa sa mga sponsor ng concert ni Alden sa Amerika, kinulang lang sa oras ang pagma-market ng concert ng aktor.

“I’m one of the major sponsors,” sabi ni Yoliesil Pontino.

“They don’t have enough time to market. Kasi even my followers sa Facebook, they asked me, ‘may show ba si Alden?’ They didn’t know na may show siya. So kulang talaga sa pagma-market.

“Hindi talaga napuno ang venue. Kulang talaga ang time sa pagma-market,” direktang sagot ni Yoliesil.

Pero, hindi naman daw maituturing na lugi ang concert ni Alden, dahil sa rami nga raw ng mga sponsors, sulit na, o kita na ang producers.

“Yeah, maraming sponsors. I think, ilan kaming sponsors. So okey `yon. Hindi siya lugi,” sey ni Yoliesil.

Puring-puri naman ni Yoliesil si Alden, na mabait nga raw, at for a good cause nga raw ang show nito. Masarap daw tulungan ang mga taong tulad ni Alden.

“Sabi nga nga asawa ko, Alden has a good heart.”

Hindi ba na-disappoint si Alden na konti lang ang nanood ng concert niya?

“I don’t think so. I mean, tama naman kasi, na problema na ‘yon ng producers. Kulang lang talaga sa oras. Siya naman magpi-perform lang.

“Pero, ang bait-bait ni Alden. Sobrang positive niyang tao.”

At dahil nagpu-produce na rin nga ng concert si Yoliesil, si Alden raw ang isa sa gusto niyang ipag-produce ng show sa Amerika.

“Yes, gusto kong mag-produce ng concert ni Alden. Kasi again, it’s for a good cause. Marami siyang charity. Ganun din kasi ako,” sabi ni Yoliesil.

K-pop star eeksena sa Kapuso Countdown

Ang bongga naman ng GMA-7. Siguradong magi-enjoy raw ang mga Korean fan sa kanilang pagsalubong ng Bagong Taon.

Heto nga ang chika nila:

“Heads up, K-Pop fans! GMA Network is partying with your favorite Kapuso stars, P-Pop stars, and the biggest K-pop stars of SBS Gayo Daejeon in this all-out New Year special ‘Kapuso Countdown to 2023 Gayo Daejeon’ this Saturday, December 31.”

Pero siyempre, si Alden pa rin ang mangunguna sa Kapuso Countdown, kasama sina Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, Christian Bautista.

Also joining them are Kapuso Primetime Princess Barbie Forteza, pati na sina Kyline Alcantara, Ruru Madrid, and Korean social media star Dasuri Choi.

Also part of this star-studded celebration are Sparkle prime stars Derrick Monasterio and Sanya Lopez.

Catch entertaining song numbers from home-grown Kapuso singers Garrett Bolden, Jessica Villarubin, and Thea Astley.

Stay tuned also for the cast of LUV IS: Caught In His Arms—Sofia Pablo, Allen Ansay, Michael Sager, Vince Maristela, Sean Lucas, Tanya Ramos, and Cheska Fausto as they share the kilig and charm on stage.

Together, they will lead the watch party of SBS Gayo Daejeon, the hottest K-pop event of the year in South Korea. Performing in SBS Gayo Daejeon are NCT 127, NCT DREAM, THE BOYZ, fromis_9, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, ITZY, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, CRAVITY, aespa, ENHYPEN, IVE, NMIXX, TEMPEST, LE SSERAFIM, and NewJeans.

Meanwhile, the country’s very own P-Pop groups Calista, 1st.ONE, and KAIA will also be performing their hit songs.

Completing the night are the energetic P-pop performances of the cast before Alden leads everyone in a countdown to the New Year.

Kapuso viewers must also watch out for the first-ever mega trailer of Voltes V: Legacy to be aired in the New Year special.

Celebrate and experience a new level of fun with “Kapuso Countdown to 2023 Gayo Daejeon” this December 31, 10:30 p.m. on GMA-7. The program will also be live-streamed on GMA Network’s YouTube channel.