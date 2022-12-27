Justin Brownlee, Ginebra handa sa Bay Area resbak

Finals Game 2 ngayon

(Smart Araneta Coliseum, QC)

5:45 pm – Bay Area vs Ginebra

*Gin Kings lead series 1-0

PINAGHANDAAN ng Ginebra ang resbak ng Bay Area sa Game 2 ng 47th Philippine Basketball Association 2022-23 Commissioner’s Cup Finals ngayong araw sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Mas mabangis na Dragons ang inaasahan ni coach Tim Cone, iba sa tinalo nila 96-81 sa opener noong Christmas Day.

Sa MOA Arena ay 30 of 78 overall lang sa field ang guest team, 13 for 42 sa 3-pointers.

Ang mga kamador na sina Kobey Lam at Glenn Yang, 8 of 23 combined shooting. Si Andrew Nicholson, nakapambarako ng 27 points mula 10 of 17 clip at 4 of 9 sa free throws.

Kagandahan ay hindi ang crowd favorites ang naghahabol sa best-of-seven series.

“Obviously today’s game, it doesn’t lose a championship for Bay Area,” ani Cone. “But the bottom line, we got the first step forward so that was the crucial part.”

Siniguro rin ni Justin Brownlee na lalaro siya sa huling game ng taon. Inabot siya ng ankle sprain noong huli pero tumapos ng 28 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists.

Itutuloy rin ni LA Tenorio ang conference-best 22-point performance, pati sina Japeth Aguilar, Christian Standhardinger at Scottie Thompson. (Vladi Eduarte)