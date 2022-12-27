Boxing namemeligro sa 2024 Paris Olympics

NANGANGANIB sina 2020+1 Tokyo Olympics silver medalists Nesthy Petecio at Carlo Paalam na makasungkit ng gold medal sa 33rd Summer Olympic Games 2024 sa Paris dahil sa mapaklang relasyon ng International Boxing Association sa International Olympic Committee.

Binalaan na ng IOC na maaaring tanggalin ang sport sa nalalapit na quadrennial sportsfest sanhi ng malaganap na korapsyon sa world governing amateur boxing at paggamit pa ng bawal na gamot ng mga boksingero’t bosingera.

“The recent IBA Congress has shown once more that IBA has no real interest in the sport of boxing and the boxers but is only interested in its own power. The decisions and discussions to keep boxers away from the Olympic qualifiers and the Olympic Games cannot be understood differently,” giit ng IOC.

Una nang siniwalat ng IOC na out na ang boxing sa 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. (Gerard Arce)