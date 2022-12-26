Hadid dinedma ni DiCaprio para kay Lamas

Deadma na si Leonardo DiCaprio sa supermodel na si Gigi Hadid, dahil may bago na siyang dine-date.

Namataan si DiCaprio having dinner with 23-year old aspiring actress Victoria Lamas, the daughter of soap opera actor Lorenzo Lamas.

Nakunan sila ng mga photographer sa The Bird Streets Club at sa isang kotse lang sila sumakay noong umalis sila. Pero may ilan din daw silang kasama sa dinner na iyon.

Suot ng Oscar-winning actor ay black cap, black hoodie, and jeans. Samantalang si Victoria ay naka-midriff with a crop top, black jacket, and flare jeans.

Sey ng insider ng Page Six: “Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner. They were also joined by a number of other people in the car.”

Si Leo ay kilalang modelizer or “a man who dates only models” tulad ng mga ex-girlfriends niya na sina Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal, Camila Morrone at Gigi Hadid. Na-date din niya ang aktres na si Blake Lively. (Ruel Mendoza)