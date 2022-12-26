WebClick Tracer

Monday, December 26, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
ENTERTAINMENT

Hadid dinedma ni DiCaprio para kay Lamas

Deadma na si Leonardo DiCaprio sa supermodel na si Gigi Hadid, dahil may bago na siyang dine-date.

Namataan si DiCaprio having dinner with 23-year old aspiring actress Victoria Lamas, the daughter of soap opera actor Lorenzo Lamas.

Nakunan sila ng mga photographer sa The Bird Streets Club at sa isang kotse lang sila sumakay noong umalis sila. Pero may ilan din daw silang kasama sa dinner na iyon.

Suot ng Oscar-winning actor ay black cap, black hoodie, and jeans. Samantalang si Victoria ay naka-midriff with a crop top, black jacket, and flare jeans.

Sey ng insider ng Page Six: “Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner. They were also joined by a number of other people in the car.”

Si Leo ay kilalang modelizer or “a man who dates only models” tulad ng mga ex-girlfriends niya na sina Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal, Camila Morrone at Gigi Hadid. Na-date din niya ang aktres na si Blake Lively. (Ruel Mendoza)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Popular sa Politiko

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante