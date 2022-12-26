EJ Obiena, iba pa aariba sa Astana

PANGUNGUNAHAN ni 2020+1 Tokyo Olympian Ernest John “EJ” Obiena ang 11 iba pang miyembro ng national track and field team na sasabak sa Asian Indoor Championships sa Astana, Kazakhstan sa Pebrero 10 hanggang 12, 2023.

Sinabi ni Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) secretary general Eduard Kho na ang basehan para makasama sa torneo ay ang itinalang pinakamatataas na oras ng mga national athletes na may kapasidad na makapagwagi ng medalya.

“The criteria for inclusion is that they meet at least a performance to a last place finish in a championship round sa previous tournament,” sabi ni Kho, bagaman hindi nito inihayag ang 11 miyembro dahil posibleng maagaw ang silya dahil sa ginagawa ng asosasyon na weekly relays at monthly performance trials.

“On EJ Obiena, he conveyed his intention to play in Asian Indoor, but very challenging kasi pumunta sa Central Asia, lalo na sa Astana dahil sa lay-over ng flight sa problema sa pagdala ng pole. But knowing EJ, nakakagawa siya ng paraan para makasali siya,” sabi ni Kho.

“We want to send these 11 athltes na possible qualified sa Asian Indoor and also the most number of athleltes para ma-boost ang chances natin sa SEA Games at mapaabot sa Asian Level, so not just the SEA Games, SEA Games is just a stepping stone but we are leaning towards Asian Games and the Olympics,” sabi pa ni Kho. (Lito Oredo)