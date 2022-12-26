Brad at Ines magdyowa na

Isang jewelry company executive sa Hollywood ang bagong dine-date ng Hollywood hunk na si Brad Pitt. Ito ay si Ines de Ramon.

Nakitang magkasama ang dalawa noong mag-celebrate ng kanyang 59th birthday si Brad last December 18 sa Pace Restaurant sa Los Angeles.

Huling naka-date ni Brad ay ang model na si Emily Ratajkowski noong September, pero walang naganap sa dalawa kaya nag-move on na ang aktor sa iba.

November noong makilala ni Brad si Ines through a mutual friend at una silang nag-date sa concert ni Bono sa LA.

Ayon sa insider ng Us Weekly: “Brad is smitten with Ines, but they aren’t officially dating. They’ve been spending time together as friends and really enjoy each other’s company.”

Dating kasal si Ines de Ramon sa The Vampire Diaries actor na si Paul Wesley for three years. Nauwi sila sa divorce noong May 2022.

Ines is currently employed as a vice president of Anita Ko Jewelry and previously worked in the jewelry department at Christie’s for one year. Multi-lingual si Ines dahil nakakapagsalita siya in French, German, Spanish, Italian, and English. (Ruel Mendoza)