Australyano sobra gigil kay Nonito Donaire, Jr.

GIGIL makaharap ni dating two-time title challenger Jason “Mayhem” Moloney ng Australia si four-division champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire sa susunod na taon.

Inanunsyo ng 31-anyos mula Melbourne na plano nitong makatapat ang 40-anyos na Filipino-American sa ibabaw ng ring.

Dalawang beses sumabak sa world title bout si Moloney kontra kina Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez ng Puerto Rico na nagtapos sa split decision noong Oktubre 20, 2018 para sa IBF bantamweight title, at laban naman sa undefeated at kasalukuyang undisputed 118-pound champion na si Naoya “Monster” Inoue ng Japan noong Oktubre 31, 2020 na nagresulta naman sa 7th round knockout win para sa Japanese slugger.

“2022 has been a good year, a year of improving and now I’m ready to finally achieve my goal of being a world champion, a following for the long list of great champions the WBC have had. [But] It’s a dream to fight one of the best fighters of the past three decades. Donaire is one of the greatest of all time. Boxing is a gentleman’s sport, I come to do damage in a ring, but I have respect for my opponents, and I can only ever say respectful things about Nonito,” paliwanag ni Moloney sa isinagawang WBC convention.

Matapos makaldag nang husto ni Inoue sa kanilang world title fight ay bumanat ng apat na sunod na panalo ang dating Australian national team member.

Panalo siya kina Joshua Greer Jr. at Francisco Perdoza Portillo noong Agosto 2021 at noong Abril 9, habang kinuha nito ang bakanteng WBO International 118-lb title at maipagtanggol ang WBC Silver title laban kay Filipino boxer Aston Palicte noong Hunyo 5.

Nasundan pa ito ng isa pang panalo laban kay regional champion Nawaphon Kaikanha ng Thailand sa unanimous decision noong Oktubre 16 sa Australia.

“It’s more motivation, however, to be able to beat such a great fighter, who’s still shown he has plenty in the tank, it defines my legacy as a fighter and a champion. That’s the goal for any fighter, and I hopefully get to do that against Nonito Donaire,” aniya. (Gerard Arce)