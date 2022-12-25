Will Allen Gozum piga-utak sa plano ng taong papasok

PALAISIPAN pa kay 98th National Collegiate Athletics Association 2022 senior’s basketball Most Valuable Player Will Allen Gozum ang plano para sa taong 2023.

Nagmumuni-muni siya kung mananatili pa sa De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Blazers sa 99th NCAA 2023 o didiretso na ng pro ranks.

Malaki ang pinagbago sa laro ng 6-foot-6 bruiser nang lumipat ng Taft-based squad mula sa University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons nu’ng 2020. May isang taon pa siya sa kanyang collegiate career.

“With Will, I don’t know, we’ll have to decide what’s best for him. Obviously, if he has a great opportunity to play somewhere else, then I’d be the first person to encourage him to go,” sey ni CSB coach Charles Tiu nitong isang araw.

“Well, I’ve been talking to some teams also on his behalf without him knowing. Not that I’m his agent or anything, but we’re just always looking – even for JC (Cullar) and Jimboy (Pasturan) – where we can put them after this,” aniya pa.

Nag-averages si Gozum ng league-high 16.73 points at fifth-best 9.41 rebounds sa katatapos na season kung saan sumegunda ang klanyang kampo sa three-peat champion Colegio de San Juan De Letran Knights. (Gerard Arce)