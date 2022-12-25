Sasabak sa ‘chemo’: Kris life threatening pa rin ang 2 sakit

Sinabayan ni Kris Aquino ng pasasalamat sa mga Pinoy fan ang pagsalubong ng Pasko. Nag-post nga si Kris ng update sa sitwasyon niya sa Amerika.

“We’ve been here for more than 6 months. Atty. Marlon (recommended to us by the Philippine consulate to be our immigration lawyer) filed the necessary paperwork so that we can extend our stay in the US legally.

“A few days ago we did our biometrics scan…I was warned – you’ll need to wait 2-3 months to get the extension approval.

“Discussing my 4 diagnosed autoimmune ailments (2 are life threatening) and a highly likely 5th because of my distinct physical manifestations isn’t something i want to do on Christmas Eve- but I have to because gusto kong mag thank you sa inyong lahat who still keep me, my sons, and my sisters & their families back home in your prayers.

“A lot of times I’ve had to verify over the phone my identity & 80% of the time BPOs from back home handle the calls. It’s heartwarming to hear the agents who know the calls are being recorded be “Dedma” & say- “ma’am, my family always pray for you because we want you to regain your health…” others have said, “Ms. Aquino, I hope your treatment is working & that you’ll be healed…”

You all have your personal problems & heartaches but because of you, hindi ito ang naging theme song namin nila Kuya (Jos) & Bimb:

“Pasko na naman, nguni’t wala ka pa

“Hanggang kailan kaya ako maghihintay sa iyo?

“Bakit ba naman kailangang lumisan pa?

“Ang tanging hangad ko lang ay makapiling ka

“Sana ngayong Pasko ay maalala mo pa rin ako

“Hinahanap-hanap pag-ibig mo

“At kahit wala ka na, nangangarap at umaasa pa rin ako

“Muling makita ka at makasama ka

“Sa araw ng Pasko…

“We may be an ocean apart, but it matters so much to know that many of you who don’t even know me or my sons personally, care enough to remember us & want me to win this seemingly endless battle with my autoimmune conditions…

“May God bless your kind & compassionate hearts… my Christmas wish is makabawi ako sa ginagawa nyong mabuti para sa ‘kin ngayon-my 1st cycle of immunotherapy treatment (same medicine as chemo BUT at a much lower dose given over a longer period of time) will take about 10 months… for now idadaan ko na lang po ang pasasalamat ko sa mga pinagkakatiwalaan kong mga kaibigan sa religious & medical communities. #christmas2022 #thankful,” sabi ni Kris. (Rb Sermino)