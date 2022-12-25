WebClick Tracer

Sunday, December 25, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
ENTERTAINMENT

Paano na si Chiz? Heart tuloy ang rampa sa US, Europe

Maraming ilu-look forward si Heart Evangelista sa 2023.

Mas magiging busy raw si Heart sa bagong taon. Kasama na rin ang kanyang walang katapusang biyahe pa-US, Europe.

Sey ni Heart: “I’ll be very busy this coming year, but I like being very productive so I’m very, very excited for all of my travels and all of the brands I’ll be working with next year.

“You know, it’s just to really work hard, keep going, and follow your heart.

“I usually have a plan with my life but now, all I know is, whatever is in front of me, you work hard for it and do it with a smile and the universe shall follow.”

Sa mga subscribers daw niya sa YouTube channel, abangan daw ang release ng mga bagong content niya soon.
“I’ll be traveling a lot, I’ll be experiencing new things in life so, I’ll definitely be taking them with me throughout that all so I’m very, very excited.”

Teka, kung puro work ang plano ni Heart, paano na si Sen. Chiz Escudero?

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Popular sa Politiko

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante