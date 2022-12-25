Paano na si Chiz? Heart tuloy ang rampa sa US, Europe

Maraming ilu-look forward si Heart Evangelista sa 2023.

Mas magiging busy raw si Heart sa bagong taon. Kasama na rin ang kanyang walang katapusang biyahe pa-US, Europe.

Sey ni Heart: “I’ll be very busy this coming year, but I like being very productive so I’m very, very excited for all of my travels and all of the brands I’ll be working with next year.

“You know, it’s just to really work hard, keep going, and follow your heart.

“I usually have a plan with my life but now, all I know is, whatever is in front of me, you work hard for it and do it with a smile and the universe shall follow.”

Sa mga subscribers daw niya sa YouTube channel, abangan daw ang release ng mga bagong content niya soon.

“I’ll be traveling a lot, I’ll be experiencing new things in life so, I’ll definitely be taking them with me throughout that all so I’m very, very excited.”

Teka, kung puro work ang plano ni Heart, paano na si Sen. Chiz Escudero?