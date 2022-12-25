Henry Galinato bet na kaagad mag-PBA

SUSUONG na ang Fil-Am banger na si Henry Galinato sa pro ranks 20223 sa paghahanap ng puwesto sa isang Philippine Basketball Association team matapos ang isang taong karera sa 85th University Athletic Associatiopn of the Philippines kasama ang UP Fighting Maroons.

Dahil role player sa katatapos na collegiate league, ipinahayag Biyernes ni Galinato na kahit hindi pa niya naipapakita ang kanyang buong galing, nailadlad naman niya na may ibubuga siya.

“I didn’t start the best, but I felt like throughout the whole season, kailangan ko lang ng confidence and encouragement from my teammates. Nakatulong talaga yung laro ng Ateneo sa first round and it just keep building and building, but overall I felt like I played pretty decent,” litanya ng basketbolista.

“I’m pretty happy, I love the UP community and I’m just happy to have played for this team… I don’t think I fully show my full potential. Excited talaga for the future,” sey pa niya. (Lito Oredo)