Filipinas sisipa sa Spain Pinatar Cup 2023

MAKAKASAGUPA ng national women’s football team ang ilang top ranking squad sa unang pagkakataon sa Europe pagsabak sa Pinatar Cup 2023 sa Pebrero 15-21 sa San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Spain.

Haharapin ng mga Pinay booter ang Wales, Scotland, at Iceland na lahat ay mas mataas ang ranggo laban sa kanila.

Makakatagisan ng 2023 Women’s World Cup-bound Nationals ang world No. 32 Wales sa Feb. 15, No. 25 Scotland sa Feb. 18, at No. 16Iceland sa Feb. 21 21, kung saan ang lahat ng laban ay gagawin sa Pinatar Arena Football Center.

Naglaro na ang PWNT sa Europe pero sa isang friendly lang laban sa Bosnia Herzegovina noong Hunyo.

“Competing in the Pinatar Cup is a great opportunity for the Filipinas to familiarize themselves with European teams ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup,” sey ni Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta Jr. “It’s definitely a big help to the team’s preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.” (Lito Oredo)