P171M halaga ng smuggled sibuyas , iba pang agri goods nasabat ng BOC

Umaabot sa kabuuang P171,350,000 ang halaga ng mga smuggled agricultural products, na kinabibilangan ng sariwang pula at puting sibuyas, na pawang mula sa China, ang sunud-sunod na nakumpiska ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Resulta ito ng serye ng mga eksaminasyon na isinagawa ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) sa Manila International Container Port (MICP) mula Disyembre 6, 2022 hanggang Disyembre 22, 2022.

Batay sa ulat, ang naturang containers na nasa 20 ang bilang, ay nagsimulang magdatingan sa MICP mula pa noong Nobyembre 12, 2022 hanggang Disyembre 3, 2022, at pawang naka-consigned sa Taculog J International Consumer Goods Trading na matatagpuan sa B4 L7 Mariategui HMOA, Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

Nabatid na halos lahat ng mga naturang containers ay idineklarang naglalaman ng mga mantou o steamed buns, habang ang iba ay idineklarang naglalaman ng mga frozen food products, gaya ng frozen prawn balls, frozen lobster, at crabstick, gayundin ng udon noodles at mga sariwang carrots.

Gayunman, nang suriin ay natuklasang naglalaman ang mga ito ng mga puti at pulang sibuyas, at iba pang frozen agricultural products.

Ayon kay Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz, matagal nang minu-monitor ng ahensiya ang mga aktibidad ng Taculog J International Consumer Goods Trading matapos na makatanggap ng derogatory information hinggil sa mga tunay na laman ng mga naturang containers na mula sa China.

“We are not only practicing our mandate to investigate, examine, and seize such contrabands. This is for the good of the country and our people. We have been suffering from the high cost of onions in the markets, so we are especially on the lookout for these kinds of operations because it hurts not only the economy, but it directly impacts our farmers, the people, and the agricultural sector itself,” aniya.

Pinuri rin naman ng commissioner ang grupo, partikular na sa koordinasyon sa mga pangunahing ahensiya ng pamahalaan tulad ng Department of Agriculture (DA).

Ang pagkumpiska ng mga smuggled agricultural products ay dapat na isagawa sa pakikipag-koordinasyon sa DA dahil ang importasyon ng mga ito ay nangangailangan ng clearance mula sa Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), na sakop ng departamento.

Ayon naman kay CIIS Director Jeoffrey Tacio, “Most of these containers arrived from mid to late November. We received derogatory information about them, and issued the necessary Alert Orders (AOs) by December 6 and examination took place the next two weeks after the AOs were issued. The CIIS-MICP worked double time and overtime for the operation to be successful.”

Sinabi naman ni Customs Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy na, “We are on track to meet our goals in bringing these perpetrators to justice, as well as answering the call of our President to better protect the borders and put a stop to agricultural smuggling. We have been at the forefront of this battle for years, but even more so in the past months when we intensified our campaign against these kinds of operations.”

Nabatid na ipinag-utos na ang Warrants of Seizure and Detention (WSDs) laban sa mga naturang shipments matapos ang ginawang paglabag ng consignee nito sa Section 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) at Section 117 (regulated importation and exportation) in relation to Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Batay sa WSD, “Section 117 of the CMTA provides that goods which are subject to regulation shall be imported or exported only after securing the necessary goods declaration or export declaration, clearances, licenses and any other requirements prior to importation or exportation.”

Inirekomenda rin ng WSD ang paghahain ng mga kaukulang kaso at suspensiyon ng akreditasyon ng importer, gayundin ng mga mga taong kalahok sa naturang fraudulent act.