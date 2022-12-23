Ashton unti-unting nabubulag, nabibingi sa kakaibang sakit

Kinuwento ng Hollywood actor na si Ashton Kutcher ang pakikipaglaban niya sa sakit na Vasculitis sa isang episode ng “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus” on Paramount+.

Noong 2019 ay na-diagnose si Kutcher with Vasculitis na ayon sa Mayo Clinic ay: “Inflammation of the blood vessels which can cause the walls of the blood vessels to thicken, which reduces the width of the passageway through the vessel. If blood flow is restricted, it can result in organ and tissue damage.”

Dahil sa naturang sakit, nagkaroon ng problema sa kanyang paningin ang aktor. May naging problema rin sa kanyang pandinig at hindi siya makapaglakad ng tama dahil apektado in ang pagbalanse ng katawan niya. Ngayon ay paunti-unting nakakasanayan na ng aktor ang kanyang sakit.

Sey ni Kutcher: “There’s a standard you become accustomed to in your life, like being able to see clearly… and then suddenly you can’t see… and then like, ‘Why are you not talking louder because I can’t hear you?’ You want to reclaim the health that you once had.”

Ni-reveal din ni Ashton na ang kanyang twin brother na si Michael ay pinanganak na may cerebral palsy. Nagkaroon din daw ng heart condition ito noong teenager na muntik na ikamatay nito.

“My dad comes and picks me up and says we are going to go see your brother… and I was like, ‘Everything is not okay,’ and he flatlines in the room and I’m like, ‘What the hell…?’” kuwento pa ng aktor.

Masuwerte raw si Kutcher na buhay pa rin siya dahil sa sakit niya ay iilan lang daw ang tumatagal. (Ruel Mendoza)