P20M smuggled sibuyas sa Misamis Oriental port niligwak ng BOC

Dalawang containers ng mga puslit na sibuyas, na misdeclared bilang tinapay at mga pastries, ang na-impound ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) sa Mindanao Container Terminal Port sa Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental.

Nabatid na Disyembre 21, 2022 nang suriin ng mga personnel mula sa BOC, Department of Agriculture (DA), at Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) ang mga naturang illegal shipments sa Mindanao port.

Ang naturang joint operation ay isinagawa sa pakikipag-koordinasyon sa BOC Region 10, MCT, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), Enforcement Security Services (ESS), DA, PDEA, at Chamber of Customs Brokers, Inc. (CCBI), matapos na makatanggap ng impormasyon na ang naturang shipments na naka-consign sa Asterzenmed Inc. ay naglalaman ng mga sibuyas, sa halip na tinapay at pastries.

Ang naturang mga puslit na sibuyas na aabot sa 50,000 kilo ay pawang mula sa China at dumating sa Cagayan de Oro noong Disyembre 6, 2022.

Tiniyak naman ni Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz sa publiko na nananatili silang committed sa direktiba ni Pang. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Onions are being sold at higher prices in our local markets. This should not have been a predicament for an agricultural country like us. The more empowered these people feel about smuggling these products, the more our economy will suffer. So, we cannot let that happen because the people will be the most affected,” aniya.

Ibinahagi naman ni CIIS Director Jeoffrey Tacio na nakatanggap sila ng intelligence information hinggil sa mga containers na dadaan sa MCT port habang may kargang smuggled onions.

“As we’re nearing the end of 2022, I’m glad to see that our agents are still hard at work in stopping these smuggled goods from passing through our borders. Now more than ever, it is so critical to protect our economy from the adverse impact of smuggled agricultural products,” aniya.

Matapos na makatanggap ng joint request mula sa CIIS at ESS noong Disyembre 9, kaagad na naglabas si CDO District Collector Alexandra Lumontad ng Pre-Lodgement Control Order (PLCO) laban sa shipment sa nasabi ring araw.

Binigyang pagkilala naman ni Customs Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy ang grupong responsible sa operasyon at binigyang-diin ang kanilang pagsusumikap at dedikasyong kanilang ipinagkita sa operasyon, sa kabila ng mga hamong kaakibat nito.

“As leaders, we want to always be a motivational factor to our people. We want them to see that like them, we are hard at work in exercising our mandate and taking away the power from these groups. But I also like to say that we are always inspired by our team members,” aniya.

“They’re the ones who made success a possibility in this agency. And they’re the ones showing every day what it takes to do it,” dagdag pa ni Uy.

Ang pinaigting na operasyon ng ahensiya laban sa agricultural smuggling ay kasunod na rin ng kautusan ni Pang. Marcos na protektahan ang mga hangganan o borders ng bansa laban sa anumang uri ng ilegal na pag-aangkat ng mga goods.