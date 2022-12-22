‘OTJ: The Missing 8’ ng Pinas bigo sa Oscars

Bigo ulit ang Pilipinas na magkaroon ng nomination sa International Feature category ng 95th Academy Awards.

Hindi nga nakasama sa shortlist ng naturang category (na dati ay Foreign Language Film) ang Philippine entry na On The Job: he Missing 8.

Since 1953 ay nagpapadala ng entry ang Pilipinas sa Academy Awards, pero hanggang ngayon wala pa ring suwerte na makasungkit ng nomination.

According to a Variety, ang mga foreign films na nakapasok sa short list ng International Feature category ay ang mga sumusunod: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany), “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina), “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Mexico), “Cairo Conspiracy” (Sweden), “The Blue Caftan” (Morocco), “Close” (Belgium), “Corsage” (Austria), “Decision to Leave” (South Korea), “EO” (Poland), “Holy Spider” (Denmark), “Joyland” (Pakistan), “Last Film Show” (India), “The Quiet Girl” (Ireland), “Return to Seoul” (Cambodia), and “Saint Omer” (France).

Ang naturang crime thriller na dinirek ni Erik Matti ay nag-premiere sa 78th Venice International Film Festival noong September 2021 kunsaan nanalo si John Arcilla ng Volpi Cup for best actor. (Ruel Mendoza)