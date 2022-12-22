Eddie Murphy pararangalan ng Golden Globe

Tatanggap ang box-office Hollywood comedian na si Eddie Murphy ng prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award sa 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards na magaganap on January 10 sa Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Ang naturang award “recognizes an individual “for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

Isang six-time nominee at nanalo na ng Golden Globe si Murphy as best supporting actor para sa 2006 musical film na Dreamgirls.

Box-office star si Murphy dahil sa mga pelikula niyang Beverly Hills Cop, Coming To America, The Golden Child, The Nutty Professor, 48 Hrs., Boomerang, Doctor Doolittle, Daddy Day Care, at Shrek.



Sey ni Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Helen Hoehne: “We’re honored to present this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy. We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career — in front of and behind the camera – has had through the decades.”

Ang iba pang nakatanggap na ng naturang parangal ay sina Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, and Tom Hanks. (Ruel Mendoza)