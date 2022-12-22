WebClick Tracer

Thursday, December 22, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
SPORTS

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland binusalan Milwaukee Bucks

TUMIPA ng 36 points si Donovan Mitchell para ihatid ang Cleveland sa 114-106 panalo laban kay Giannis Antetokounmpo at Milwaukee Miyerkoles ng gabi.

Naligtasan ng Cavaliers ang season-high 45 points ni Antetokounmpo.

Nag-deliver pa si Darius Garland ng 23 points, may 19 si Jarrett Allen sa Cleveland.

“You get up 20, 21 against a team like this, it’s hard to keep them down,” bulalas ni Mitchell. “They’re going to continue to fight.”

Nagpakalat ng 15 points si Mitchell sa third quarter para ilayo sa 24 pero sa pangunguna ni Antetokounmpo ay hindi sumuko ang Bucks, naibaba sa lima sa 3-pointer ni Pat Connaughton higit 2 minutes pa.

Sa stretch ay kumapit ang Cavs sa likod ni Mitchell na perpektong 9 of 9 sa free throws sa fourth. (Vladi Eduarte)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante