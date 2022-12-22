Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland binusalan Milwaukee Bucks

TUMIPA ng 36 points si Donovan Mitchell para ihatid ang Cleveland sa 114-106 panalo laban kay Giannis Antetokounmpo at Milwaukee Miyerkoles ng gabi.

Naligtasan ng Cavaliers ang season-high 45 points ni Antetokounmpo.

Nag-deliver pa si Darius Garland ng 23 points, may 19 si Jarrett Allen sa Cleveland.

“You get up 20, 21 against a team like this, it’s hard to keep them down,” bulalas ni Mitchell. “They’re going to continue to fight.”

Nagpakalat ng 15 points si Mitchell sa third quarter para ilayo sa 24 pero sa pangunguna ni Antetokounmpo ay hindi sumuko ang Bucks, naibaba sa lima sa 3-pointer ni Pat Connaughton higit 2 minutes pa.

Sa stretch ay kumapit ang Cavs sa likod ni Mitchell na perpektong 9 of 9 sa free throws sa fourth. (Vladi Eduarte)