Bong namigay ng sasakyan sa Caloocan

Mahigpit na yakap ang isinukli ni Arlean Lourdes Sanqui Cuison ng Caloocan City nang personal niyang tanggapin ang kulay orange na brand new car mula kay Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr.

Si Cuison ang ikatlo na sa nabiyayaan ng bagong kotse ni Revilla sa kaniyang ‘Amazing Pamasko Ni Pogi’ na live na napanood sa kaniyang Facebook account at isa si Cuison sa pinalad na mabigyan ng sasakyan.

Bukod sa dalawang kotse na unang ipinamahagi ni Revilla ay mayroon na namang karagdagang dalawa pa, limang motorsiklo at daan-daang libong cash ang naipamigay at may isa pang napakasuwerte mula sa sa Tabayon, Banga, Aklan ang nagwagi naman ng P1M.

Nakatakdang lumipad si Sen. Revilla patungong Aklan para personal na iabot ang isang milyong pisong ng masuwerteng nanalo.

Angel Guardian nakakaiyak panalo sa ‘Running Man PH’

Ang suwerte ni Angel Guardian na nanalo ngang Ultimate Runner of Running Man Philippines.

Matapos nga ang long, crazy, fun journey in South Korea, kinabog ni Angel ang mga co-runner niyang sina Glaiza de Castro, Ruru Madrid, Kokoy de Santos, Lexi Gonzales, Buboy Villar, Mikael Daez.

During their ultimate battle last Sunday (December 18), the cast members competed against each other using their “Superpower Cards.” All of the runners targeted Boss G (Glaiza) because of her three lives or the power to rejoin the Name Tag Race thrice.

But despite being one of the most powerful runners, Glaiza got eliminated together with the boys, Mikael, Ruru, and Buboy. Lexi then used her “death note power” to get rid of Kokoy, leaving her and Angel at the final race.

Both Lexi and Angel defied expectations of the runners and viewers. Lexi used to be defeated every game, but later on became more determined to win their battles.

Meanwhile, Angel has been tagged by the cast and audience as the Dark Horse because of her luck, competitiveness, and physical strength behind her charming looks. True enough, Angel has proven herself and succeeds as the first Ultimate Runner!

It was indeed a show full of surprises, laughter, and camaraderie. No wonder why Running Man Philippines has become a weekend habit of every Kapuso viewer.

And after an emotional goodbye, fans are already clamoring for a second season!

“Nakakaiyak ang last episode. Ang saya ng pinagsamahan nila. Thank you, PH runners! You did a great job! You all exceeded our expectations as RM OG fans. Hope to see you on RMPH Season 2. Sana same cast pa rin dahil kayo ang minahal namin. Keep fighting,” some of the avid viewers commented on the Running Man PH Facebook page and Instagram account.

Will there be a Running Man Philippines Season 2? Stay tuned to find out!