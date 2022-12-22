Balwarte nina BBM, Romualdez tiba-tiba sa pondo

May paboritismo sa paglalaan ng farm to market road funds sa ilalim ng 2023 budget sa gobyernong Marcos.

Ayon ito kay ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro kasabay ng alegasyon nitong malaki umano ang inilaang farm to market road (FMR) funds sa Ilocos region (Region 1) partikular sa Ilocos Norte, na home province ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at Eastern Visayas (Region 8) na home province ni Speaker Martin Romualdez.

“These two regions are the top recipients of Farm to Market Roads under the budget of the Department of Agriculture for this year and it seems that this is political payback in the way of a hefty budget allocation for the politicians in these regions,” ayon kay Castro kasabay ng pagsasabing mula sa P568 milyong FMR funds ngayong taon ay tumaas ito sa P2.038 bilyon para sa 2023.

“This is almost 4x the current FMR funds. In 2022 only 7 FMRs are to be constructed in Ilocos Norte, in 2023 it went up to around 79 FMRs. While in Region 8 from P513M in GAA 2022 to P1.612B in GAA 2023,” giit ni Castro.

Kapareho rin umano ito sa kaso para 959 barangay na benepisyaryo ng Barangay Development Fund sa ilalim ng NTF-ELCAC na tila lumalabas na ang general pork ay nagsisibli umano bilang pork gift para sa mga baranggay.

Dahil dito, panawagan ni Castro sa Department of Budget and Management (DBM) na maging transparent at isapubliko ang mga dokumento at impormasyon kung ano-ano ang mga proyektong ito dahil lumilitaw na 2% lamang ng mga proyekto sa ilalim ng Barangay Development Program (BDP) ay ‘accounted for’. (Eralyn ­Prado/Billy Begas)