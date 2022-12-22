Ateneo de Manila Grade School hari sa Junior Golf

DINOMINA ng Ateneo de Manila Grade School Junior Golf Team ang Middle School Division ng katatapos lamang na 2022 JGFP Interschool Golf Championships kamakailan.

Walang nakapalag sa ADMU MS Team 1 matapos kumolekta ng total score na 322 points para hiranging kampeon.

Pumangalawa ang De La Salle-Zobel (DLSZ) sa natipong 186 puntos habang third placer ang Xavier School sa nalikom na 181.

Kinapos naman ng dalawang puntos para sa podium finish ang ADMU MS Team 2.

Ang ADMU MS Team 1 ay pinangunahan ni 2-time Junior World veteran Race Manhit kasama sina Lujo Gomez, Javie Bautista at Juanton Cruz.

“We have a very strong team at the Ateneo Grade School. I believe that this group of kids will be dominating their divisions for the coming years, ” wika ni Ateneo Grade School Team coach Jong Castañeda.

“We are continuously developing the golf program here in the Ateneo. Our hope is to continuously produce champion teams and players like Alumni Aidric Chan and Carl Corpus. We thank the parents for their continuous support of the boys.”

Ang ibang individual winners ay kinabibilangan nina Race Manhit, (champion/MS Boys Division); Lujo Gomez (3rd Place/MS Boys Division) at Luis Espinosa (2nd Place, LS Boys Division).

Pumangatlo naman ang ADMU Senior High School Team sa Team Division. (Abante Sports)