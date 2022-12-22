AFP totodo ng werpa sa West PH Sea : Chinese Coast Guard bantayan – DND

Sa likod ng patuloy na pagtanggi ng China na nagtatayo pa sila ng mga istraktura sa ilang isla ng West Philippine ay ipinag-utos ng Department of National Defense (DND) sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na palakasin ang kanilang presensya.

“The DND has directed the AFP to strengthen the country’s presence in the WPS, following the monitored Chinese activities close to Pag-asa Island,” ayon sa inilabas na statement ng DND kahapon.

Inilabas ng DND ang pahayag kasunod ng Bloomberg report na nagtatayo ang China ng mga bagong construction at reclamation sa apat na unoccupied features sa Spratlys na kinabibila­ngan ng Eldad Reef, Whitsun Reef, Lankiam Cay, at Sandy Cay.

Ang Eldad at Whitsun Reefs ay matatagpuan sa 48 at 60 nautical miles, mula sa Pag-asa Island at pasok sa 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone (EEZ) ng Pilipinas.

Sinabi ng DND na ang encroachment sa WPS o reclamation ay maitutu­ring na threat sa seguridad sa Pag-asa Island na bahagi ng Philippine sovereign territory.

Dagdag nito ay may mga aktibidad aniya na maaaring malagay sa delikado ang marine environment at masira ang estabilidad sa rehiyon.

Nanawagan ang DND sa China na sumunod sa umiiral na international order at iwasan ang pagpapalala ng tensyon sa WPS at South China Sea.

“We strongly urge China to uphold the prevailing rules-based international order and refrain from acts that will exacerbate tensions in the West Philippine Sea and the larger South China Sea,” sinabi nito.

Naunang tinawag ng Chinese Embassy na ‘fake news’ ang naturang ulat. (Catherine Reyes)