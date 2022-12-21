Tourism, NLRC damay sa pag-veto! PBBM tinabla DepEd TV pondo

Ibinasura ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ang tatlong probisyon sa P5.268 trilyong national budget, kabilang na ang paggamit ng revolving funds para sa DepEd TV ng Department of Education (DepEd).

Kabilang sa na-veto ang DepEd-Office of the Secretary (OSEC), Special Provision No. 4, “Revolving Fund ng DepEd TV,” Volume I-A, Page 197, dahil wala umanong batas na nag-awtorisa sa DepEd para mag establisa ng revolving fund para sa isang programa.

“Moreover, the DepEd TV is not a business-type activity of the DepEd, which may be considered within the contemplation of the General Provision on Revolving Funds in the FY 2023 GAA, which permits the establishment of a revolving fund from receipts derived from business-type activities,” ayon kay Marcos.

Gayundin, ang probisyon para sa pagpapalit ng tourism campaign slogan sa ilalim ng DOT-OSEC, Special Provision No. 4, “Branding Campaign Program,” Volume I-B, page 313.

Gayundin, ang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC), Special Provision No. 1, “Use of Income,” Volume 1-A, Page 1157.

Idinahilan ni Marcos na ito ay bahagi na ng revenue at financing sources ng Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 National Expenditure Program, na isinumite niya sa Kongreso. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia/Prince Golez)