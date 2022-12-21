Sumariwa kay Dom: Bea Alonzo hindi na mukhang matanda

Sa latest photo ni Bea Alonzo, pinatunayan niya na hindi pa siya mukhang matanda.

Yes, fresh na fresh nga si Bea, at talaga namang puwedeng ihilera kina Jillian Ward, o kahit kay Liz aSoberano. Ang dami ngang namalik-mata sa bagong look ni Bea, dahil bagets na bagets nga, ha!

“Akala ko si Liza Soberano, sa unang tingin.”

“Ay, si Jillian Ward ba `yan? Parang siya, ha!”

“Grabe naman, parang bumatang Yasmien Kurdi si Bea, oh!”

“Ay teka lang naman, ang bata naman ng itsura niya ngayon. Bagay ang bangs.”

“Wow, alagang-alaga ni Dom Roque si Bea, kaya lalong sumariwa oh!”

Yes, ‘yan nga ang chika ng mga netizen sa bagong look ni Bea. Talagang para nga niyang pinaghandaan ang pasabog niya bago matapos ang 2022.

Kung recently ay sinasabi nga na parang ang tanda-tanda na niya, kumpara kay Alden Richards na kapreha niya sa ‘Start Up PH’, ngayon nga ay kering-keri na niya ang pagiging bata.

‘Yun nga lang, malungkot na rin ang mga fan nina Bea at Alden, dahil magtatapos na nga sa December 23 ang ‘Start Up PH’, ha!

Mami-miss nila ang lambingan sa ere nina Bea at Alden.

Heto nga ang chika ng production ng ‘Start Up PH’.

“Well-loved primetime series Start-Up PH wraps up with a heartwarming and surprising finale on GMA Network this Friday, December 23.

“The program is bannered by Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards as Tristan and multi-awarded actress and box-office icon Bea Alonzo as Dani, with highly-talented actress Yasmien Kurdi as Ina and sought-after and award-winning Kapuso actor Jeric Gonzales as Dave.

“Directed by Dominic Zapata and Jerry Sineneng, the star-studded cast also features Gabby Eigenmann, Kim Domingo, Ayen Munji-Laurel, Jackie Lou Blanco, Boy2 Quizon, Royce Cabrera, Niño Muhlach, Lovely Rivero, Kevin Santos, Tim Yap, Kaloy Tingcungco, Brianna, Gianna Llanes, and Ms. Gina Alajar, with the special participation of Neil Ryan Sese.

“As the show nears its ending, Dave admits to Tristan that he still loves Dani and even threatens to steal her back. Hence, it triggers Tristan and the two get into a scuffle. Dani finds out about their fight and gets disappointed at Tristan. Is it goodbye for Tristan and Dani or will their love remain strong against all odds?

“Meanwhile, Spencer (Kaloy) apologizes to his stepsister, Ina, for everything he has done to try ruining her career. Ina convinces him to expose the truth behind the hackers of Future PH. Will Arnold (Gabby) be held accountable for all his wrongdoings?

“Start-Up PH is the first-ever TV adaptation of the ground-breaking 2020 South Korean series “Start-Up,” created by Hyeryeon Park and produced by Studio Dragon Corporation, co-produced by Studio Dragon and CJ ENM.

“The series is made possible under the supervision of GMA SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable; VP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy; AVP for Drama Helen Rose Sese; Senior Program Manager Cathy Ochoa-Perez; and Senior Executive Producer Mona Coles-Mayuga.

“The creative team behind this motivational drama is composed of Creative Director Aloy Adlawan; Content Development Consultant Ricky Lee; Creative Consultant Agnes Gagelonia Uligan; Head Writer Glaiza Ramirez; Writers Marlon Miguel and Patrick Ilagan; Brainstormers Louize Al-Shehr and Meryl Bunyi; and Associate Director Aya Topacio.

“Catch the finale of Start-Up PH this week at 8:50 p.m. on GMA and at 11:30 PM from Monday to Thursday and at 11 PM every Friday on GTV.

“Viewers abroad can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV. For more stories about the Kapuso Network, visit www.GMANetwork.com.” (Rb Sermino)