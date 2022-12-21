Miguel Adrian Carlos pumana ng 7 ginto sa Batang Pinoy

KUMALAWIT ng pitong gintong medalya si Miguel Adrian Carlos ng Puerto Princesa sa archery matapos ang Day 5 ng Philippine Sports Commission-Batang Pinoy 2022 na ginanap sa San Ildefonso Central School sa Ilocos Sur.

Tinuhog ng12-yer-old studentl sa Special Program for Arts sa Palawan National School ang panalo sa Boys Under-13 sa 25m (Score 312), 20m (327), 30m (331), 40m (313), 1440 competition, Olympic Round at Mixed Team event kung saan ay nakatambal niya si Lizette Mayumi Bagnol.

Pinakamaraming kinahon na gold medal si Carlos sa grassroots development program ng PSC sa pamumuno ni Chairman Jose Emmanuel ‘Noli’ M. Eala habang ang City of Baguio ang nangunguna matapos kumolekta ng 28 gold, 27 silver at 35 bronze medals.

“Nagulat kami sa 7 golds na nakuha ni Miguel but he deserves it kasi masipag sa training,” saad ni Ramil Carlos, ama ni Miguel.

Anim na gold medal naman ang nasilo ni nine-year-old Jathniel Caleb Fernandez sa archery para tulungan ang City of Baguio na manatili sa tuktok.

Pumitas ng ginto si Fernandez sa Under-10 Boys 10m, 15m, 20m, 30m, 1440 at Olympic round.

“I think our game plan for BP went well and those selected had to concentrate on their trainings and preparations for this national event,” saad ni Sports Development Officer IV ng Baguio City na Gudz Gonzales.

Ang nasabing event ay inisponsoran ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, Department of Interior and Local Government Unit, Department of Education, MILO Philippines, Pocari Sweat Otsuka Solar Philippines, Universal Robina Corporation, Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Globe Telecom at Beautederm. (Elech Dawa)