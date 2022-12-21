Barbie, Dennis umeksena Asia TV Forum

Patuloy ang pamamayagpag ng GMA Network sa international market. Pang-world class naman kasi talaga ang ino-offer nila, ha!

Shortly after participating in MIPCOM Cannes in France last October, GMA, through its content distribution arm GMA Worldwide, recently participated in the Asia TV Forum (ATF) 2022 in Singapore.

Widely regarded as Asia’s leading entertainment content market, this year’s event is the first in-person Asia TV Forum since 2019.

Representing GMA Network at ATF 2022 were Jose Mari R. Abacan, First Vice President for Program Management; Nessa S. Valdellon, First Vice President for Public Affairs; Reena G. Garingan, Consultant, Business Development and Strategic Content Partnerships; and Roxanne J. Barcelona, GMA Worldwide Division Vice President/Consultant.

At siyempre, pasabog ang three-day event na `yon na kung saan ang “Maria Clara at Ibarra” and “Luv Is: Caught in His Arms” ang pinalabas nila.

Ang top-rating and trending historical portal fantasy series “Maria Clara at Ibarra” tackles not only the rich history of the Philippines but also some of the most crucial issues in society.

Kuwento ito ni Klay, a Gen Z nursing student who time travels to the world of Noli Me Tangere. This year’s critically acclaimed and most talked about series is bannered by 2016 Fantasporto International Best Actress Barbie Forteza as Klay, Julie Anne San Jose as Maria Clara, and Dennis Trillo as Ibarra.

Samantala, ang “LUV IS: Caught in His Arms,” on the other hand, is the much-anticipated collaboration project between GMA Network and Wattpad Webtoon Studios.

An adaptation of the hit Wattpad novel with the same title by Filipino author Ventrecanard, the series is top-billed by Sparkle artists Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay. (Rb Sermino)