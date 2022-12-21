6M pabahay ng BBM admin posible – Kamara

Kumpiyansa si House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez na maaabot ng administrasyong Marcos ang target nito na makapagpatayo ng anim na milyong bahay sa loob ng anim na taon.

“Six million houses may be just another target to accomplish, but imagine giving six million families houses they can call their own. That is not only addressing the housing backlog, it is also realizing the dreams of millions of Filipinos who yearn for a house they can call their own,” sabi ni Romualdez.

Sinamahan ni Romualdez si Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr sa groundbreaking ceremony ng Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program sa Brgy. Atate, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija kahapon.

“Building six million houses is the target of President Marcos Jr., I am very confident we can achieve this through our unity in purpose and the cooperation of all stakeholder¬s in the program,” dagdag pa ni Romualdez.

Sinabi ni Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar na ang 11 hektaryang Palayan City Township Housing Program ay tatayuan ng 44 tower building na may 11,000 housing unit.

Ayon sa DHSUD aabot sa 10.9 milyon ang housing backlog ng bansa sa pagtatapos ng Marcos administration kung hindi ito mabilis na matutugunan. (Billy Begas)