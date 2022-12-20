Tom Cruise buwis buhay sa ‘Mission 2’

Sa edad na 60 ay walang takot si Tom Cruise na gawin ang buwis-buhay na motorcycle stunt para sa pelikulang Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Ayon sa aktor: “This is far and away the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted. You train and drill every little aspect over and over and over again.”

Para sa preparation sa death-defying scene, ginawa ni Cruise ang 500 skydives at 13,000 motocross jumps.

“There’s no speedometer, so I do it by sound and feel of the bike. And then as I depart the bike, I’m using the wind that’s hitting me here and I’m cupping my chest that will give me lifts,” sey ng aktor sa kanyang nakakakilabot na eksena.

Kasalukuyang nasa South Africa si Cruise para sa shooting naman ng Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Parts 2. Nagpadala ng kanyang holiday video greeting ang aktor habang ginagawa niya ang mag-free falling mula sa eroplano.

“Thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick’… As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime. I’m running out of altitude, so I have to get back to work — we have to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.” (Ruel Mendoza)