Tiyang Aby humugot bago sumapit Pasko

ISANG mahabang hugot ang ipinoste ni F2 Logistics Cargo Movers spiker Aby Marano sa Instagram, ilang araw bago sumapit ang araw ng Pasko.

“Most of you may have witnessed the struggles I have experienced and maybe some of you may not have any clue of what I have been through. But the struggle was real. It was there. The struggle of not having something to claim that is truly yours and wailing on things I thought I lost when I never really had it. Now if you think of it, the thought is broad. You may view it in different perspectives. Relationship wise or property wise. The pain was there sharp like knife,” wika ng maganda at seksing balibolista na tinaguriang Tiyang Aby.

“But this year was meant for gaining myself back. This year was meant for stepping up for myself and standing firm as ever. This year, was meant for bigger milestones. This year was meant for loving myself more,” wika nito.

Nagpasalamat din ang dating player ng De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers sa lahat ng tumulong sa kanya.

“Grateful for the people in my circle, my support system for keeping me sane and making sure I won’t give up. I can’t thank them enough, I love them to the bone. Thank You Lord for all the blessings,” aniya.

Kagagaling lamang ni Aby sa paglalaro sa F2 Logistics sa nagdaang 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference kung saan ay kinapos sila makasampa sa semifinals. (Abante Sports)