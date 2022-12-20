OFW sa Guam $2K kita kada linggo

Kumikita umano ang mga overseas Filipino worker (OFW) sa Guam ng $500 kada linggo hindi kasali ang overtime.

Ito ang sinabi ni SAGIP party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta na isa sa apat na miyembro ng Kamara na pumunta sa Guam para sa isang fact-finding mission.

Sa kanyang Facebook post, sinabi ni Marcoleta na nakipag-usap ang kanilang team sa mga miyembro ng Guam Contractors’ Association at mga OFW doon at nalaman ang magandang kondisyon sa pagtatrabaho ng mga Pilipino na naroon.

“The team also learned that the average rate of the workers ranges from $15 to $25 per hour. On a 40-hour per week job, a worker earns an average of $500 per week, excluding overtime,” sabi ni Marcoleta sa post.

Ang fact-finding team ay nasa Guam mula Disyembre 11 hanggang 15.

Ang pagpunta ng mga kongresista roon ay tugon sa imbitasyon ni Guam Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero na kinuha ang tulong ng Kongreso ng Pilipinas upang matugunan ang kakulangan ng construction worker sa naturang US island territory.

Plano umano ng Guam na kumuha ng mahigit 10,000 Filipino skilled worker na magtatrabaho sa mga military facility sa susunod na limang taon na may budget na $8 bilyon, ayon kay Marcoleta.

Mayroon umanong nasilip na problema sa mabagal na pagproseso ng working visa (H-2Bs) ng dating POLO office sa Los Angeles.

“Guam hopes that a special migrant officer to be stationed in the island could facilitate the deployment procedures, aside from the need to harmonize the labor laws between Guam and the Philippines,” dagdag pa ni Marcoleta. (Billy Begas)