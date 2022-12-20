Mga telco binira na SIM card registration ipasa sa mga mayor

Hindi nagustuhan ni Leyte Rep. Richard Gomez isama pa ang mga Local government unit (LGU)sa information dissemination campaign kaugnay sa pagpaparehistro ng Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.

Kasunod ito sa pahayag ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) na responsibilidad umano ng LGUs na ipaalam sa kanilang nasasakupan ang tungkol sa kahalagahan na irehistro ng kanilang SIM at kung saan sila maaring maka-avail ng registration services.

Paalala pa ng kongresista sa DILG, na ang primary mover ng implementasyon ng Republic Act No. 11934 o ang SIM Registration Act ay ang Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT).

“It is the responsibility of the DICT and the telecommunication companies to implement the registration of SIM cards, including informing the public the WHYs and the DOs. Why give the burden of letting the public know about the pros and cons of the measures, and the registration methods, to the LGUs when these already have so much task at hand?” pagtatanong pa ni Gomez.

Giit pa ng solon, “The telcos should not burden the LGUs since they are the ones which earn hundreds of millions of pesos a day from mobile phone users, they are much richer than most LGUs. They should take care of their own business and their own problems because their profit are all theirs to keep and enjoy.”

Bukod dito, marami na umanong kailangan asikasuhin ng mga LGU lalo ngayon patuloy pa ang banta ng pandemya sa bansa bukod pa sa mga dumarating na kalamidad at pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan at kaayusan kung kaya’t hindi na dapat dagdagan pa ang pasanin ng mga ito.

Dagdag pa ni Gomez, “Ang SIM card registration po ay trabaho ng DICT at ng telcos. Hayaan na po nating sila ang gumawa ng kanilang trabaho.” (Eralyn Prado)