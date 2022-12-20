Bantag, Zulueta binawal sumibat sa ‘Pinas

Nag-isyu ang Department of Justice (DOJ) ng Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) laban kina suspendidong Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag at dating Deputy Security Officer Ricardo Zulueta kaugnay sa pagpaslang sa broadcaster na si Percy Lapid.

“Considering the gravity of the offense charged in the criminal complaints, there is a strong possibility that respondents may attempt to place themselves beyond the reach of the legal processes by leaving the country,” nakasaad sa urgent memorandum mula sa DOJ na may petsang Disyembre 7 pero ngayon lang inilabas sa media.

Una nang hiniling ang pagpapalabas ng ILBO ng PNP at National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) kaugnay sa pagpaslang kay Lapid at middleman na si Jun Villamor.

“It should be noted, however, that an ILBO is for monitoring purposes only, and it is not, in and of itself, a sufficient prohibition for a subject’s departure from the Philippines,” ayon pa sa memorandum para kay Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

Ipinaliwanag ng DOJ na ang ILBO ay makakatulong para ma-monitor ang kinaroroonan ng mga indibiduwal kasama na ang itineraries ng kanilang flight.

Sina Bantag at Zulueta ay kapwa inakusahang sangkot sa pagpaslang sa brodkaster na mariing itinatanggi ng dalawang dating opisyal ng BuCor. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)