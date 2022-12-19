Revilla, Recto, Suarez mataas performance rating sa Calabarzon -RPMD

Si Ramon ‘Jolo’ Revilla III na first district representative ng Cavite ang nakapagtala ng pinakamahusay o best performance sa Calabarzon Region, sa puntos na 95%.

Ito ay batay sa Boses ng Masa survey na isinagawa ng RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc..

Pumangalawa si Ralph Recto ng Batangas (6th District) matapos na makakuha ng 92 percentage points.

Si David ‘Jay-jay’ Suarez ng Quezon (2nd District) at Maryln ‘Len’ Alonte naman ng Biñan City (Lone District) ay kapwa nakakopo ng ikatlong puwesto sa puntos na 88 percent.

Ang mga kinatawan naman ng Batangas na sina Gerville ‘Jinky Bitrics’ Luistro (2nd District) at Mario Vittorio ‘Marvey’ Mariño (5th District) ay kapwa mayroong 86 percent approval ratings.

Sina Representatives Aniela Tolentino ng 8th District ng Cavite at Dan Fernandez ng Sta. Rosa City ay nag-tie din sa ikalimang puwesto sa puntos na tig- 84 percent.

Sumunod naman sa kanila ang mga kinatawang sina Roy Loyola ng Cavite (5th District ), 82 percent; Ruth Mariano-Hernandez ng Laguna (2nd District), 81 percent; Keith Micah ‘Mike’ Tan ng Quezon (4th District), 80 percent; Charisse Anne ‘Cha’ Hernandez ng Calamba City (Lone District), 80 percent; Ma. Rene Ann Matibag ng Laguna (1st District), 78 percent; at Jack Duavit ng Rizal (1st District), 76%.

Samantala, lumitaw rin sa survey na sina Pang. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Vice Pres. Sara Duterte ay nakakuha ng mataas na marka para sa kanilang job performance sa Calabarzon Region.

Si Pang. Marcos at nakatanggap ng 92 percent habang si Vice President Duterte ay mayroon namang 90 percent.

Ang “Boses ng Bayan” survey ay isinagawa mula November 27-December 2, 2022, ng RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc., na isang independent, non-commissioned nationwide survey, sa kada distrito ng bawat rehiyon.

Mayroon itong 10,000 respondents na pinasagot sa katanungang, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way [name of District Representative] is handling his/her job as Congressman/ Congresswoman?”

Mayroon itong margin of error na plus or minus one percent.