Monday, December 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Kyline, Mavy magpapakilig sa Wattpad

Inanunsiyo na ng GMA 7 ang panibagong adaptation with Wattpad Webtoon Studios, ang “Luv Is: Love at First Read.”

Mapapanood nga `yon sa June 2023, at bida sa series ang one of the most sought-after Sparkle loveteam, sina Mavy Legaspi, Kyline Alcantara. Gaganap sila bilang sina Kudos at Angelica/Abby.

Ang ‘Love at First Read’ is based on the hit Wattpad webnovel with the same title amassing 23.3 million reads. Sinulat ito ng author na si “Chixnita.”

Kuwento ito ni Kudos, a secret romantic searching for the perfect girl. May napulot siyang diary and believes that the owner of it, Abby, is the one for him.

However, he also meets Angelica, a jaded girl na walang tiwala sa mga lalake at walang interest sa pag-ibig. They clash at first but as they get to know one another, their feelings begin to grow.

Now, Kudos is torn between Angelica and Abby—not knowing that they are actually one and the same. But how is this possible? Will their fears and the lies they weave hinder their love for each other?

Kasama rin sa cast sina Josh Ford as Train; Pam Prinster as Hazel; Bruce Roeland as Risk; Larkin Castor as Shield; Therese Malvar as Abigail; Mariel Pamintuan as Sandy; and Gabby and Kiel Gueco as Psalm and Philemon.

Pasok din sa cast sina Maricar de Mesa as Yumi, Abby’s mom; Jestoni Alarcon as Hector, Kudos’ dad; and Ms. Jackie Lou Blanco as Truly, Kudos’ mom. (Rb Sermino)

