Monday, December 19, 2022

SPORTS

Jordan Poole binalikat trabaho ni Steph Curry

SIDELINED ng shoulder injury si Stephen Curry, humarabas ng career-high 43 points si Jordan Poole para ihatid ang Golden State sa 126-110 win kontra dinayong Toronto Linggo ng gabi.

Nagdagdag ng 17 points, 9 rebounds si Draymond Green sa balik din mula sore right quadriceps. May 17 markers pa si Klay Thompson sa bibihirang road game win ng Warriors na 3-14 na sa labas ng teritoryo.

“Everybody needs to step up when one of our leaders goes down,” bulalas ni Poole na career-best din ang 14 of 23 shooting.

May 11 points, 11 rebounds pa si Kevon Looney sa defending champions.

Umiskor ng 27 points si Pascal Siakam, 22 points kay Fred VanVleet at 17 pa kay Scottie Barnes sa Raptors. (Vladi Eduarte)

