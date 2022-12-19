Angelina Jolie nagbabu na sa UN

Bumaba na sa kanyang puwesto bilang UNHCR special envoy si Angelina Jolie pagkatapos nang mahigit 20 taon na pagbigay ng serbisyo sa naturang refugee agency ng United Nations.

Bilang special envoy, na-achieve ng 47-year old Oscar winner ang 60 field missions na naging malaking tulong sa milyon na tao na nawalan ng mga tirahan.

“After 20 years working within the UN system I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organizations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions. I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” sey ni Angelina sa kanyang official statement.

Tinawag nga si Jolie ng UNHCR as “one of the most influential proponents of refugee rights.” Nagsimulang magtrabaho ang aktres sa UNHCR noong 2001 at naging special envoy siya noong 2012.

Huling envoy ni Jolie ay ang pagpunta sa Yemen at Burkina Faso, dalawa sa most underfunded emergencies in the world na siyang hiningan ng tulong ng aktres sa iba’t ibang global agencies.

Nagpasalamat ang UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi sa dedication ni Jolie sa kanyang trabaho kahit na may mga personal din itong mga problemang kinahaharap: “We are grateful for her decades of service, her commitment, and the difference she has made for refugees and people forced to flee. After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision. I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio.” (Ruel Mendoza)