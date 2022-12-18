Mga gov’t worker may tig-20K bonus pa

Tatanggap ng hindi tataas sa P20,000 service recognition incentive ang lahat ng empleyado ng pamahalaan sa executive branch.

Ayon sa Office of the President (OPS) ang cash benefit ay ibibigay na uniform rate.

Nabatid sa OPS na kabilang sa tatanggap ng benepisyo ay mga civilian personnel sa national government agencies, mga nasa state universities and colleges at government-owned o controlled corporations

Gayundin ang regular, contractual or casual employees, miyembro ng military at police, fire at jail personnel sa ilalim ng Department of the Interior and Local Government, personnel mula sa Bureau of Corrections, Philippine Coast Guard, and National Mapping at Resource Information Authority ay mabibigyan rin ng service recognition incentive.

“Employees of both houses of Congress, the Judiciary, Office of the Ombudsman, and Constitutional offices may likewise be granted a one-time [service recognition incentive] by their respective heads of offices at a uniform rate not exceeding P20,000,” ayon pa sa OPS.

Kaugnay nito, lahat ng government employees ay tatanggap rin ng one-time rice allowance ngayon taon.

Ang tatanggapin na benepisyo ng mga government employee sa executive branch ay base sa kautusan ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. bilang tulong sa mga empleyado ng pamahalaan. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)