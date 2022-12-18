CPP-NPA nagluksa sa pagpanaw ni Joma

Pumanaw na si Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria ‘Joma’ Sison sa edad na 83, ayon sa Ang Bayan, ang news outlet ng partido komunista nitong Sabado.

Ayon sa Ang Bayan, namatay si Sison sa isang ospital sa Ultrech, Netherlands noong Biyernes dakong alas 8:40 nang gabi, oras sa Pilipinas.

“Ang Bayan pays the highest tribute to CPP founding chairman, great Marxist-Leninist-Maoist thinker, patriot, internationalist and revolutionary leader, Jose Maria Sison. He passed away yesterday at around 8:40 p.m. (PH time) after two weeks confinement in the hospital. He was 83,” ayon sa pahayag ng Ang Bayan.

Si Sison ay binawian ng buhay matapos ang dalawang linggong pagkaka-confine sa ospital doon.

“Even as we mourn, we vow to continue to give all our strength and determination to carry the revolution forward guided by the memory and teachings of the people beloved Ka Joma”, dagdag ng CPP.

Samantala ayon naman kay Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar, ang pagkamatay ni Sison ay mas magpapahina sa hanay ng CPP-NPA dahil wala nang lider ang mga ito.

“The death of Prof. Sison will further weaken the underground movement. The loss of a “teacher” and “guiding light” leaves the organization with no purpose and clear direction. But the organization needs to have a good teacher and guiding light who will lead its members away from violence and destruction, pahayag ni Aguilar.

Giit naman ng Department of National Defense (DND) na ang pagkamatay ni Sison ay pagkabigo ng libo-libong biktima ng CPP-NPA na makamit ang hustisya.

“His death (Sison) deprived the Filipino people of the opportunity to bring this fugitive to justice under our country’s laws. Sison was responsible for the deaths of thousands of our countrymen. Innocent civilians, soldiers, police, child and youth combatants died because of his bidding.

Imbes na magluksa ay nagpamalas ng panggigigil si Lorraine Badoy matapos malamang patay na si Sison.

Si Badoy, na dating National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesperson ay sinabing nanghihinayang na hindi namatay si Sison sa Pilipinas.

“My only regret is that he didn’t die here and by our own judicial system. And by our own hands,” wika ni Badoy.

“Netherlands coddled and lent protection to this mass murderer for close to 4 decades and he therefore did not pay for the million and one crimes he committed and the massive grief and sufferings he was responsible for,” aniya pa.

Lahad pa ni Badoy, masaya siya na unti-unti gumuguho ang organisasyon na itinatag ni Sison.

“And I take gleeful joy knowing this weak organization whose sun rose and set on what this monster ordered and said now stands headless and it won’t be long till it totally crumbles,” lahad pa ni Badoy.

Humirit pa si Badoy nang patama kay Sison at tinawag din itong ‘demonyo’.

“Rest in Piss, Demonyo. May your soul burn in hell for all eternity,” bulalas ni Badoy. (Edwin Balasa/Ray Mark Patriarca)