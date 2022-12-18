Celeste handa na sa Miss U crown

Nasa US na si Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi para sa kanyang paghahanda sa 71st Miss Universe na gaganapin sa New Orleans, Louisiana.

Sa US na magpa-Pasko at Bagong Taon si Celeste dahil sa magiging schedule of activities ng Miss Universe pagpasok ng January 2023.

Simula sa January 3, 4, 5 ay ang arrivals of candidates, registration and fittings para sa opening number outfits; January 6 ang orientation day; January 11 ang preliminary competition; January 12 ang national costume competition; January 14 ang live telecast ng pageant at January 15 ang departure ng candidates.

“It is very hectic. I wake up very early and work out so that is done. I have to go to work, do my shoots and interviews and at night time, that’s when I dedicate my time to polish and train my communication skills and pasarela. It is more like polishing, it’s more being ready in every single aspect of the competition even mentally under pressure,” sey pa ni Celeste.

December 16 ang birthday ni Celeste at lumipad siya sa next day at baon niya ang mga dasal ng maraming kababayan sa kanya.

“I just booked a ticket for my mom to go to New Orleans, so I’m very excited. She will be there before the preliminary and coronation. The boyfriend is coming, too. It gives me so much strength that the people I love are there to support me. It gives me so much strength and confidence,” sey pa niya.

Naniniwala naman si Celeste na isa sa mga katangian ng isang Miss Universe ay nakaka-relate ito sa mga tao.

“I believe a Miss Universe doesn’t have to be someone that is unreachable, but someone that has to relate to people. And I know that I am that kind of person.” (Ruel Mendoza)