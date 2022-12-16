SM Supermalls supports DOT, DMW travel incentive program for Pinoys: Opens DOT Tourism Kiosks in all SM malls nationwide

SM Supermalls conveyed its message of support to the Department of Tourism (DOT) and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) during the launch of ‘Bisita, Be My Guest’ (BBMG) program, yesterday, December 15, 2022, at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

The BBGM program is an incentivized promotional campaign that entitles Filipinos, especially the OFWs, who will invite foreigners to visit the country to a raffle ticket and a chance to win prizes. The program was relaunched in cooperation with the DMW, Tourism Promotions Board Philippines (TPB), and private sector partners including SM Supermalls.

“SM Supermalls is honored to be the launch venue of the DOT’s ‘Bisita Be My Guest’ program where our kababayans abroad are incentivized to visit the Philippines and bring along their foreign friends and relatives,” said Tan in his speech.

He also mentioned that two months ago, SM Supermalls executives visited Sec. Frasco to discuss their mutual goals for the tourism industry nationwide.

“Being in 82 locations from Luzon to Mindanao, research has shown that SM is the first and the last stop of a visitor to the locale. First, to buy the needs for their visit. And second, to buy pasalubongs to take back to wherever home is,” he added.

According to Tourism Secretary Ma. Christina Frasco, the BBMG program corresponds to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for our fellow Filipinos to be the best ambassadors for the Philippines all over the world. “We envision the Bisita, Be My Guest Program as the Filipinos’ way of showing their love for the country as we invite visitors to our homes, show them the beauty of our landscapes and beaches, our culture and heritage, and let them experience world-class Filipino hospitality,” she added.

During the program launch, Tan also shared that Tourism Kiosks will be opened in all SM malls nationwide to promote various DOT programs, including the much-awaited BBMG program.

“At SM, our goal is to make malling in the Philippines more fun, as well as safer, more convenient, and accessible. We would like our malls to be a visitor’s second home and we laud the DOT and the BBMG program which is like a big welcome hug,” Tan closed.

The one-year campaign which will run from January 2023 to April 2024 is seen to boost the tourism industry to pre-pandemic levels. The complete promo mechanics as well as registration information for sponsors and invitees can be found on the official BBMG website: http://bbmg.philippines.travel.

