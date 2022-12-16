WebClick Tracer

Friday, December 16, 2022

NEWS

NBI binalaan kontra PisoPay

Pinayuhan ni Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na mag-ingat sa pagkuha ng serbisyo ng remittance at money transfer company na Pisopay dahil sa kuwestyonable nitong pinansyal na kakayahan.

Aniya, dapat maging matalino ang NBI sa pagpili ng magiging financial technology (fintech) provider at suriing mabuti ang track record ng bidder para sa digital payment solutions sa NBI Clearance.

“We received reports that PisoPay is a front runner in the auction for the fintech requirements of the NBI. I am alarmed that PisoPay is still allowed to transact with the government despite being the main proponent in a fiasco with another line agency,” ani Nograles.

Noong Nobyembre ng 2021, pinangunahan ni Nograles ang congressional inquiry sa iregular na kontrata sa pagitan ng Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) at PisoPay. Kinontrata ito ng BOQ para sa International Certificate of Vaccination (ICV) o ‘yellow card’ sa mga paalis na overseas Filipino worker(OFWs) na pwersadong magbayad ng P370 kung saan ang P70 rito ay mapupunta sa PisoPay.

Ani Nograles, mataas maningil ang PisoPay dahil humihingi umano ito sa NBI ng P40 kada transaksyon bukod pa sa processing fee ng NBI na P130.

“I humbly call on the NBI to pay close attention to this auction to ensure that no injustice will be done to the Filipino people,” ayon kay Nograles.

