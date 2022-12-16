Henry Cavill tsinugi sa ‘Superman’

Pagkatapos i-announce ang pagbalik niya bilang si Superman, muling naglabas ng official statement si Henry Cavill na hindi na siya talaga babalik bilang si Superman sa DC Cinematic Universe.

Sa kanyang Instagram, sinabi ni Henry na ito ang napagdesisyunan matapos ang meeting niya sa filmmaker na si James Gunn at film producer na si Peter Safran na nag-assume ng kanyang position sa Warner Bros.

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” caption ng aktor.

Nirerespeto ni Cavill ang desisyon ng studio na nagkaroon ng mga pagbabago sa future projects ng DC Cinematic Universe. Sa gagawin na bagong Superman film ni Gunn, mas batang aktor daw ang kailangan nila to play the Man of Steel dahil iikot daw ang kuwento kay Clark Kent.

Tanggap ni Cavill ang nangyari at kailangan na mag-move on ang lahat.

Unang gumanap si Henry bilang si Superman sa Man of Steel noong 2013. Siya rin si Superman sa Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) at Justice League (2017). (Ruel Mendoza)