Bugbugang Nonito Donaire, Jr. kontra Jason Moloney pinaplantsa

LUMALAKAS ang usok sa posibilidad ng basagan ng mukha nina former four-division world champion Nonito Donaire, Jr. at Australian slugger Jason Moloney sa darating na taong 2023.

“It’s a dream to fight one of the best fighters of the past 3 decades. Donaire is one of the greatest of all time. Boxing is a gentleman’s sport, I come to do damage in a ring, but I have respect for my opponents and I can only ever say respectful things about Nonito,” sabi ni Moloney sa isang panayam.

“It’s more motivation, however, to be able to beat such a great fighter, who’s still shown he has plenty in the tank, it defines my legacy as a fighter and a champion. That’s the goal for any fighter, and I hopefully get to do that against Nonito Donaire.”

Galing ang 40-anyos na si Donaire sa TKO na pagkatalo sa rematch kay Naoya Inoue ng Japan nitong Hunyo. (Abante Sports)