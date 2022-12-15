Robinsons Malls pilots COMELEC Register Anywhere Program (RAP) and opens voter registration areas

Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) through its Robinsons Malls Lingkod Pinoy Program strengthens its partnership with COMELEC as it kicks off the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) in Robinsons Galleria and Robinsons Manila starting December 17. Robinsons Malls also opens more satellite voter registration venues in over 40 malls nationwide in preparation for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

“We thank Robinsons Malls for the continued partnership and its unwavering support for COMELEC’s various initiatives. Our goal is to ensure that more qualified Filipino voters get to register in a more convenient, comfortable, and safe venue and ultimately exercise their right to vote,” says COMELEC Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia.

Robinsons Malls Vice President Joel S. Lumanlan shares, “The strong partnership with COMELEC dates back in 2014 when Robinsons Malls became the first and only mall in the country to host offsite voter registration and biometrics in key areas nationwide.” He adds, “We are grateful to COMELEC for choosing Robinsons Malls as its pilot venue for RAP and for holding voter registration in more malls, allowing us to better serve our customers nationwide.”