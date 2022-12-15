WebClick Tracer

Thursday, December 15, 2022

SPORTS

PSC, AFP pakners sa ROTC Games – Noli Eala

Magtutulungan ang Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) at Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) para sa unang pagsasagawa ng Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Games.

Ito ang naisiwalat ni PSC Chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala sa mga mamamahayag MIyerkoles kung saan ay nakatakda nitong kumpletuhin ang pagsasagawa sa bagong programa sa pagpirma sa Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) sa Disyembre 23.

“We will finalize the details when we sign the MOA. Initial talks is to include athletics and swimming, which is both a mandatory sports in Olympics, and other sports also, and most especially siyempre iyung mga discipilines na naaangkop sa ating mga forces like iyung exercises nila pati iyung obstacle races,” sabi ni Eala.

Karamihan sa mga national athlete na kasama sa iba’t ibang national sports association ay mga miyembro ng mga sangay ng AFP tulad ng Philippine Army (PA), Philippine Air Force (PAF), Philippine Navy (PN), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) at maging sa Philippine National Police (PNP). (Lito Oredo)

