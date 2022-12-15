P150M pekeng produkto nasamsam ng BOC

Umaabot sa P150 milyong halaga ng mga pekeng apparel, appliances at general merchandise, na nadiskubre ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) kahapon nang salakayin at inspeksiyunin ang isang bodega sa Imus, Cavite.

Armado ng Letter of Authority (LOA) na pirmado ni Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz, isang team mula sa Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) ang nagtungo sa Hong Yun Real Estate Group, Inc. sa M. Salud Road, Alapan II-A, Imus, Cavite upang inspeksiyunin ang laman ng naturang warehouse.

“The implementation of this operation comes with reinforcement from different departments. It was also made possible by the coordination with the police and local barangay officials. This is what it means to work with one goal in mind, which is to put a stop to this menace,” aniya.

“From top to bottom, we are united in our aim to see our markets free from these contrabands as well smuggled fake products,” dagdag pa ng commissioner.

Inimpormahan ng BOC ang Philippine National Police (PNP) at mga local barangay officials hinggil sa implementasyon ng LOA, at ang mga ito ang tumulong sa kanila upang matukoy ang lokasyon ng warehouse.

Kabilang sa nadiskubre ng mga Customs agents ay mga ready-to-wear garments mula sa brands na gaya ng Dickies, Mossimo, Bench, Levi’s, Puma, Fila, Mickey Mouse, Hello Kitty, at iba pa, gayundin ang mga appliances at general merchandise.

Tiniyak naman ni Customs Deputy Commissioner retired Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy na ang LOA ay tinalakay nila sa kinatawan ng warehouse at sa security guard on duty na nag-acknowledged nito, bago nila isinagawa ang inspeksiyon.

“Following the proper process is critical in every operation by the BOC. Remember that behind these are big-time organizations used to circumventing the laws, whether here or somewhere else. We have always been careful with making sure cases like these won’t be dismissed because of the lack of due process,” paliwanag ni Uy.

Matapos ang inspeksiyon, magsasagawa ang mga nakatalagang Customs examiners ng imbentaryo sa mga naturang counterfeit items na nadiskubre sa warehouse.

Sasaksihan ito ng CIIS-MICP agents, gayundin ng mga kinatawan ng bodega.

Samantala, kinilala naman ni CIIS Director Jeoffrey Tacio ang Customs team, na siyang nasa likod ng bawat matagumpay na operasyon nitong nakalipas na taon.

“You know, everyone’s mind is already on the upcoming holidays but our team here is still out there doing the job that they swore to do. That’s how dedicated they are to protecting our markets, the sellers themselves, and the consumers,” aniya.

Matatandaang pinaigting pa ng BOC ang kanilang kampanya laban sa smuggling, kasunod na rin ng direktiba dito ni Pang. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.