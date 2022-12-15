Olympic silver medalists Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio dadalo sa Batang Pinoy opening

TUTUNGONG Vigan, Ilocos Sur sina Olympic silver medalists Carlo Paalam at Nesthy Petecio para daluhan ang opening ceremony ng PSC-Batang Pinoy National Championships na gaganapin sa Quirino Stadium sa Bantay, Ilocos Sur bukas (Disyembre 17).

Ang dalawang boxing heroes ay produkto ng PSC grassroots programs kung saan ay kilala na ang kanilang pangalan sa nasabing sport.

Makakasama nina Paalam at Petecio ang kapwa national elite athletes na sina Olympic judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, SEA Games gold medalists Chloe Isleta at Mary Allin Aldeguer.

“The Batang Pinoy program has already produced numerous champions in various sports since it started in 1999. I am sure that the stories of our bemedaled athletes will inspire our young athletes who will be competing in Ilocos Sur, to reach the height they have achieved,” saad ni PSC Chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala, na inaasahang pormal na bubuksan ang Batang Pinoy Games sa araw ng Sabado.

Punong-abala sa nasabing event ang Provincial Government ng Ilocos Sur.

Inaasahang dadalo ang ibang VIPs na sina host Province of Ilocos Sur Governor Jeremias “Jerry” Singson, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino at chiefs at officials ng mga National Sports Association (NSA).

Kabilang sa sasabakan ng mga batang atleta ang siyam na face-to-face sports na archery, athletics, badminton, chess, cycling, table tennis, swimming, weightlifting, at obstacle course racing bilang demo sport. (Elech Dawa)