Ellen wasak ang puso: ‘Twitch’ natagpuang patay sa hotel

Marami ang nagulat sa biglang pagpanaw ng DJ at executive producer ni Ellen DeGeneres na si Stephen “tWitch” Boss noong December 13. He was 40-years old.

Si tWitch ang partner at nagtuturo sa pagsayaw noon kay Ellen sa kanyang talk show na The Ellen DeGeneres Show simula pa noong 2014.

Ang misis ni tWitch na si Allison Holker ang nagbalita sa pagpanaw ng kanyang mister dahil sa suicide.

Ayon sa report ng TMZ, natagpuan si tWitch sa isang hotel at meron itong self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sa interview ni Holker sa media, ito ang kanyang statement: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

A spokesman for Los Angeles Police Department ang nagsabi na nag-respond ang officers nila sa isang mid-morning call noong Tuesday na may kinalaman sa pagpakamatay ng isang lalake sa loob ng isang hotel room.

Bukod sa paglabas sa Ellen, actor din si tWitch na lumabas sa mga pelikulang Step Up at Magic Mike XXL. May tatlong anak itong naiwan kay Allison.

Sobrang nalungkot naman si Ellen sa tragic death ng isa sa kanyang matalik na kaibigan.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him,” caption ni Ellen sa pinost niyang photo nila ni tWitch sa Instagram. (Ruel Mendoza)