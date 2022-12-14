Quiboloy huhubaran ng Kamara sa rape, abuso

Naghain ng resolusyon ang mga miyembro ng Makabayan bloc upang paimbestigahan sa Kamara ang alegasyon ng kaso ng sex trafficking, rape at physical abuse ng mga babae at bata laban kay Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Sa House Resolution 644, hiniling nina Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, at Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel sa House Committee on Welfare of Children na pangunahan ang imbestigasyon.

“The legislative branch of the government cannot afford to stand idle in the face of mounting allegations against an international criminal who has committed blatant abuses and inflicted unimaginable trauma against women and minors,” sabi sa resolusyon.

Ayon sa Makabayan bloc wala pang ginagawa ang Marcos administration kaugnay ng alegasyon kay Quiboloy na naninirahan pa rin sa Davao City.

“It is imperative for the Philippine government and agencies, to commence an investigation on the slew of charges lodged against Quiboloy and immediately prevent the possible continuing offenses committed by Quiboloy and his cohorts against women and children,” sabi pa sa resolusyon.

Ang inihaing resolusyon ay nag-ugat sa ulat ng US Treasury Department kaugnay ng paggamit umano ni Quiboloy sa kanyang posisyon sa KOJC upang maabuso ang mga biktima. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)