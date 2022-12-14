Precious, Viñas, Brigiding magpapatalbugan sa Divine Divas

Ang bongga naman nina Ice Seguerra, Liza Diño, dahil heto nga at sila ang producer ng first major concert ng Drag Race Philippines Superstars.

Magsasama-sama nga ang mga Drag Race Philippines queen na sina Precious Paula Nicole, Viñas Deluxe, Brigiding sa concert na ‘Divine Divas: The Ultimate Drag Experience’ at mapapanood ito sa February 10, 2023, sa New Frontier Theater Araneta City Cubao.

Siguradong magi-enjoy ang mga fan na panoorin sina Beyonce, Lady Gaga, na siyempre pa ay kayang-kayang kopyahin ng mga drag race queen natin.

“Drag queens are more than female impersonators or lip sync

assassins and the concert will tell their stories to the world – from their humble beginnings before they became drag race superstars until they achieved the sweet taste of success through Drag Race Philippines,” sabi nina Liza, Ice.

Hangad nga ng ‘Fire and Ice’ nina Ice and Liza na ilabas ang Filipino creativity to the global stage.

Ang show na ito ay co-produced ng Nathan Studios, a production company founded by veteran actress Miss Sylvia Sanchez.

Well, sure ako na isang pasabog ang show na ito. Di ba nga, katatapos lang ni Ice Seguerra na tumanggap ng back-to-back na panalo sa Aliw Awards for Best Stage and Musical direction para sa Becoming Ice: Ice Seguerra’s 35th Anniversary.

Para sa mga interesado na bumili agad ng tiket sa Dec 12 to 17, gamitin lang ang promo code: DIVINEDIVAS para sa discount.

Anyway, may bonggang ‘Meet and Greet the Divine Divas’ pa sila. Sa halagang P3,999 mararanasan niyo na ang Ultimate Divine VIP Experience. (Rb Sermino)